New Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) Market 2013 - Industry Share,Size,Trends and Analysis Report 2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

CTCs have been shown to have prognostic value in a number of cancer types and therefore there is extensive research and development activity to develop methodologies for CTC enumeration as well as analysis. Furthermore, there is a lot of clinical trial activity in a number of different cancer classes seeking to establish the clinical utility of CTC measurements in various cancer subtypes.



Select Biosciences has performed worldwide market tracking wherein we’ve analyzed research trends in the study of CTCs and CSCs. Qualitative and quantitative analysis of product vendors and their market penetrance, markers utilized for the capture/study of CTCs and CSCs as well as cancer classes wherein there is current research activity vis-à-vis CTCs and CSCs are described in this dataset derived from worldwide pools of researchers in November and December 2012—therefore these data reflect the current market landscape



Select Biosciences has also performed extensive analysis of the various clinical trials where CTCs are being enumerated and analyzed. These clinical data set the trajectory of the clinical utility of CTCs



This data-driven characterization of the CTCs and CSCslandscape is a hands-on document that can be used for competitive benchmarking, business planning, and strategy development—all the data that have been collected in this industry analysis are presented and they form the basis for the conclusions drawn throughout the market report presented in a format enabling “drag-and-drop” into business presentations/business plans—this Market Report is written and delivered to customers in Microsoft PowerPoint format.

Extensive Technical andMarket Analyses

Presented in this Report



Molecular Characterization of CTCs and CSCs



Technologies for Studying CTCs



CTC Analysis Workflow

Enrichment and Analysis Methodologies

Details of Selected Approaches for CTC Enumeration and Analysis

Name of Company/Institution

Microfluidics-based Approaches

Imaging-based Approaches



CTC and CSC Research Market Landscape



Bottom-up Market Survey Data: Qualitative and Quantitative Market Analysis

Product Vendors and their Penetrance into the Research Market

Methodologies for Studying CTCs and CSCs

Markers for Characterizing CTCs and CSCs



Downstream Analyses on Captured CTCs



CTC Quantitative Market Metrics



Revenues from Clinical Utilization—Market Size, Market Forecast, Growth Rate



Analysis of Clinical Utility of CTCs



Evidence for Biomarker Utility of CTCs

CTC and CSC Clinical Trials Analysis



Latest Report:



MicroRNAs and Exosomes Market Report 2012 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/130635



This is the latest and most up-to-date Market Report from Select Biosciences addressing the microRNA and Exosomesmarkets as they are evolving. In this report, we focus upon the microRNA research marketplace from the perspective of the translational opportunities in these spaces. The focus of this field is moving from basic research towards the utility of associations of microRNA expression patterns in disease. In this manner, microRNA signatures may be validated as biomarkers in many disease areas—cancers, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, inflammation, and metabolic diseases.



Select Biosciences has performed worldwide market tracking wherein we’ve analyzed end-user research trends in the microRNA as well as Exosome markets—these areas are evolving in parallel given the opportunity in the Circulating Biomarkers space and the utility of microRNAs and mRNAs to be harvested from exosomes and assayed as signatures for disease.



For exosomes, we’ve analyzed the research trends, types of downstream applications being performed as well as biomarker classes being studied currently and this is the First Market Report to Document the Market Landscape of Exosomes.



Latest Report :



Cellular Therapy and Cord Blood 2013 Market Report : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160812



This is the most up-to-date market report focusing on Cellular Therapy and the HSCT/Cord Blood Market Landscape, published by Select Biosciences. In this comprehensive market report, we have focused primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the cellular therapy field--in this vein, we present primary industry data that Select Biosciences has collected as part of its continual industry tracking of this space.



We've analyzed clinical trial trends and the evolution of several therapeutics areas within cellular therapy [orthopedic, skin/wound care, cardiovascular, and CNS disorders] and present the current status of every single program within the preclinical through the various clinical trial phases and onto commercialization. We also present the breakout of clinical trials in the bona fide cellular therapy sector with respect to geographic breakout, breakout by type of cells utilized, and disease classes interrogated.



