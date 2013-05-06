New Global Transparent Electronics Market: Industry Key Trends Analysis Share Size Report to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Global Transparent Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for transparent electronics in solar panels. The Global Transparent Electronics market has also been witnessing miniaturization of electronic devices. However, the increasing design complexity could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's research report, the Global Transparent Electronics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Transparent Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cambrios Technologies Corp., Dontech Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Chisso Corp., Eikos Inc., Evaporated Coatings Inc., IBM, Indium Corp., NEC Global., Nitto Denko Corp., and Unidym.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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