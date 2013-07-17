New Gluten-Free Buyers Guide Now Taking Product Submissions

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- There is new gluten-free buyers guide for both the consumer and retailer coming soon. The buyers guide has over forty gluten-free product categories. Each category is organized by consumer votes and the top three products are crowned with The Gluten-Free Award Seal. The guide also has over twenty articles written by the most influential people in the gluten-free community. The combination of great content and great gluten-free product information puts The Gluten-Free Buyers Guide in a whole new class of gluten-free shopping guides.



We believe in quality and not quantity.



You will not need to navigate through 40,000 gluten-free products in our gluten-free shopping guide; our process gives you 400 of the very best gluten-free products. Stop wasting time and money experimenting with gluten-free products you may or may not like. Trust the thousands of people who vote each year to give you the most accurate list of great gluten-free products. Finally, the experimentation is over!



We don’t feel that you should pay to know what products are gluten-free. We also think you should know what products are the best. We will be giving the gluten-free buyers guide totally free for the first 3 days of its release to those who have signed up. Please visit Get the Gluten-Free Buyers Guide Free page for further details.



About The Gluten-Free Guide and the people behind it.

We also produce The Annual Gluten-Free Awards hosted on G Freek.com to get exclusive data based on thousands of gluten-free consumer votes. To summarize the process; companies who feel they have the best gluten-free products in any of the 40 categories submit their products for consumer voting. We publish all of those products entered and also highlight the top three winners.



As a family who has celiac disease, we know how difficult and frustrating it can be to search for gluten-free products only to find out that most cost more and some taste terrible. The Gluten-Free Awards gave knowledge to the thousands who visited G Freek.com but not to the general public, retailers, and food distributors. The buyers guide is truly designed to impact the masses by providing an easy to use guide for those trying to stock the shelves and warehouses with only the best gluten-free products.



This gluten-free buyer’s guide will also be used for those newly diagnosed with Celiac Disease or gluten intolerance. The guide will have articles written by gluten-free celebrities on all various life topics such as travel, cooking, work life, dating, shopping, and education, for men, women, teens and children.



To find out more about the product submission process, please visit The Gluten-Free Buyers Guide: Product Submission page.



Please contact Josh Schieffer at Josh@TheGlutenFreeBuyersGuide.com for public relations inquiries: (828)455-9734