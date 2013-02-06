New GMAT Prep Company Marries Technology with Proven GMAT Strategies to Better Serve Busy Students

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The GMAT is a beatable test. That is the premise that guided Brett Ethridge, founder of ominate the GMAT, while developing his company’s GMAT preparation courses. Heading into its second year, ominate the GMAT is a leading provider of online, video-based GMAT instruction. The company combines technology with proven GMAT test-taking strategies to provide a convenient yet effective experience for students looking to ace the GMAT and get into the business school of their choice.



“The world of standardized test preparation is changing, and we’re leading the way in replicating the old-fashioned classroom model in a more flexible, online environment,” says Ethridge. “Students are looking to get the highest possible GMAT score in the least amount of time, and they want a structured curriculum while still having the freedom to study for the GMAT on demand. That’s exactly what we’re giving them.”



Having taught the GMAT for six years in a classroom setting before branching out on his own, Ethridge honed his ability to connect with each student’s individual needs while delivering effective strategies that make the GMAT more accessible for students of all backgrounds. Every lesson and every aspect of the course syllabi are crafted with one question in mind: Will this information help students get more right answers on test day?



“Many of the GMAT online courses that are out there right now teach a lot of obscure math or English grammar rules simply for the sake of making themselves look more impressive or charging more money, but not all of it helps students get a higher GMAT score,” says Ethridge. “Our GMAT courses teach the foundational skills and content, of course, but we also train students how to out-think the test, and our students score higher as a result.”



In addition to offering a comprehensive online GMAT preparation course, the company is unique in offering math and verbal GMAT courses as well as a suite of over 20 topic-specific video lessons that can be purchased à la carte. It’s this niche that Dominate the GMAT believes sets it apart and provides a much-needed solution for the do-it-yourselfer who wants to study on her own but who may need a little extra help with certain topics.



“I was so pleased with Brett’s à la carte video options to nail down a couple outstanding questions in my last few weeks of studying,” says student Leslie Voorhees of Indonesia. “I was not feeling confident about the probability and combinations questions on the GMAT. Brett broke it down to the very basics...and I’m feeling much more confident now!”



For more information about Dominate the GMAT including a free GMAT session, visit dominatethegmat.com or contact Brett Ethridge at brett@dominatethegmat.com.



