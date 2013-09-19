New Government Backed Support for Young Entrepreneurs Coming to Teesside

Middlesbrough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- WrightWay digital provide web design and online marketing services and were one of the first companies supported by the new Rockstar scheme, they offer a range of services developed to help get businesses online and trading to their full potential.



Rockstar youth are one of the UK’s leading mentoring and business support companies and as part of the government backed start-up loans campaign have developed a fantastic programme for young entrepreneurs (aged 18 – 30)



They are able to offer entrepreneurs aged 18 - 30, upto £10,000 start-up funding, free mentoring from world class mentors and on-going business support.



With a short and streamlined application process, Rockstar Youth has already helped close to 1,000 young people successfully gain over £4m in start up funding.



Wrightway Digital will also be supporting by providing digital support services such as web design and online marketing.



To apply applicants just have to complete the form online at http://www.rockstaryouth.co.uk then come along to a full day business incubator.



Teesside incubators will be held at the Heritage Gallery, Cargo fleet offices, Cargo fleet, Middlesbrough and the first event will be October 5th.



On top of this they provide all applicants with world class mentorship and guidance. Their mentors have started, scaled and sold their businesses for on average £18million... They WILL be able to help!



website: http://wrightwaydigital.com/blog/need-help-kickstarting-your-business/5642



contact:

Jonathan Wright

Phone: 01642 847463

Address: WrightWay digital, 3rd floor, Victoria House, 159 Albert road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2PX