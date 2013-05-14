New Grayhawk Real Estate Website Makes Searching for Homes Easier

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Carmen Brodeur of Trillium Properties in Scottsdale Arizona has recently launched the redesigned Grayhawk Real Estate website, http://www.GrayhawkRealEstate.com, which showcases the best homes in the Grayhawk golf community. The process of finding a new home can involve arduous internet searches and unnecessary headaches. Now, eager homebuyers will have access to an optimized online resource that caters to their needs and will help them find their ideal home in Grayhawk with one easy search.



“We want buyers to be able to make one simple stop,” says Carmen Brodeur. “This is an all-encompassing site, where you can find all the information you may need on homes in Grayhawk Scottsdale.”



Grayhawk is a master planned community located in North Scottsdale. Not only is it close to all of the high-end entertainment, dining and shopping the area can offer, but residents are afforded access to many parks, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds and a number of meandering walking and biking trails within the community. The Grayhawk Golf Club features two championship courses: the Talon and the Raptor. Each course presents unique challenges and marvelous views of the desert’s natural beauty, and both were mentioned in the “Top 100 You Can Play in the US” by Golf Magazine.



Grayhawk is currently home to around 8,400 residents who found their dream homes or vacation spots in one of the many luxury subdivisions. For buyers interested in Scottsdale homes for sale, Grayhawk offers a wide variety of options including gated communities, luxury condos or golf view homes at a highly desirable address. Buyers will be delighted at the selection of homes and unrivaled lifestyle waiting for them at Grayhawk.



Brodeur Luxury Group’s revamped website features new and improved IDX while keeping the same comprehensive search options that allow homebuyers to isolate their perfect home. Choose your ideal price range, number of bedrooms, home size and property type and be well on your way to your life at Grayhawk. There are also browsing options on the website for those wanting to get a feel for the different communities within Grayhawk or learn more about the world-class golf club. Whether you know exactly what kind of home you are looking for, or you want to peruse your options, http://www.GrayhawkRealEstate.com has something for you.



About Brodeur Luxury Group

Carmen Brodeur and her committed real estate team are experts on Scottsdale luxury homes. They make clients their first priority with fast and friendly service and can help you buy or sell your home in Scottsdale. Carmen is rated in the top 1% of Arizona Realtors in annual sales volume and prides herself in her experience and professionalism.



