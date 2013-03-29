New Greener Executive Audi A6 for Stansted Airport Taxis

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Stansted Airport taxis & Chauffeurs have in the past month taken delivery of a new fleet of executive and fuel efficient Audi A6 cars for their growing fleet of cars based at Stansted Airport. The silver Audi vehicles will be equipped with all of the executive options provided on their older Mercedes and Audi cars, including full leather trim, dual zone climate control and class leading storage space.



The new cars chosen by Stansted Taxis and Chauffeurs have an updated version of Audi’s familiar two-litre diesel with common-rail injection, which now makes 175bhp and 280lb ft of torque and records an impressive 129g/km and 57.6mpg in official figures. This was primary choice by the MD Sarah Walton who says, “We wanted new vehicles that could offer our clients with the same level of comfort they are used to but also offer new cars that offered greater fuel efficiency and could command better green credentials.”



Sarah goes on to say, “The new cars offer class leading ride quality and plenty of room for 3 or 4 adults to travel with a full accompaniment of luggage. They also look great, with smoother lines and a superbly designed internal cabin.”



The interior is handsome and unmistakably Audi. The plastics are high quality and the switchgear carefully-crafted making it far easier and more functional than an equivalent BMW 5 series.



The Audi A6 offers chauffeurs with a truly economic executive car choice, achieving a solid balance between the need for luxury and sensible running costs. They would be a welcomed addition to any fleet. The new cars have been supplied by Basingstoke Audi, a regional leader in providing executive car solutions for the private hire and chauffeur trade.



The new cars are operational now with Stansted Taxi & Chauffeurs - to book call 01279 816901.



Stansted Airport Taxis & Chauffeurs are a licensed airport transfer company based near to Stansted Airport. With a fleet of 4/6/8 seater vehicles, they can cater for all airport transfer needs from family holidays to executive business travellers.



For more information: http://www.stanstedtransfercars.com/