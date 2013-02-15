New Grocery Shopping App Released by Gourmet Apps

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Today Gourmet Apps announced the new version release of its iPhone application for independent grocers, version. 2013.1. The mobile software system is intended for small and midsize independent grocers and small grocery chains wishing to increase customer loyalty through mobility.



Gourmet Apps also announced that its latest release includes an innovative new deli ordering function designed as a convenience feature for shoppers and a revenue generator for grocers. The app uses an integrated “text your order” process that generates an order ticket for the deli counter.



Gourmet Apps CEO, Alexa Davis states, “Advance Deli Ordering not only significantly improves shopper loyalty and satisfaction, but also increases a grocer’s ability to field more orders and generate higher revenues without increasing overhead.”



In addition to mobile deli ordering, the new iOS shopper application provides the grocer with advanced mobile analytics that produces shopper data unique to each retail grocery location.



“While the national chains have been onboard with mobile for some time, the independents are now looking to catch up,” said Davis. “With Smartphone usage among grocery shoppers now near 49%, the interest in an affordable mobile solution is huge.”



About Gourmet Apps

Gourmet Apps is a developer of custom branded mobile shopping software applications. Gourmet Apps provides software solutions to independent grocers as well as small and midsize grocery chains across the US. Gourmet Apps is located in San Diego County, California and is a privately held corporation. Founded in 2011, Gourmet Apps services a nationwide customer base with sales representatives throughout the US.