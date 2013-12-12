New Guaranteed-to-Work All-Natural Weight Loss Solution "ThermGenX" from Advanta Supplements Now Available at Special Low Introductory Price

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Men and women who are fed up with yo-yo diets, or who need to drop a dress or belt size or two for an upcoming event, can now lose weight and look great naturally with ThermGenX, the new safe, effective, affordable, natural and guaranteed-to-work weight loss solution from Advanta Supplements.



Unlike synthetic supplements and other hyped-up diet products, ThermGenX is made from a unique blend of all-natural ingredients, including green coffee beans, raspberry ketone, green tea extract, naturally-occurring caffeine, and Garcinia Camogia -- which a well known Doctor refers to as his personal “miracle diet in a bottle,” and the National Institute of Health says stimulates weight reduction while improving lipid profiles.



What’s more, ThermGenX helps men and women achieve their weight loss goals without worrying about side effects, or having to spend hundreds of dollars a month on trainers, fitness club memberships, and food delivery services. Instead, they simply take two easy-to-swallow capsules per day, and affordably shed unwanted pounds and inches in conjunction with their doctor-approved weight loss program.



“For many people, losing weight is only half the battle -- keeping it off is the real struggle,” commented a spokesperson from Advanta Supplements. “And that’s why ThermGenX is so revolutionary. Without having to deprive themselves of delicious and nourishing foods or having to spend countless hours in the gym, people can fight and finally win their battle with the bulge!”



Men and women who want to safely, naturally and effectively lose weight -- and keep it off for good -- can purchase 60-capsule bottles of ThermGenX by visiting http://www.thermgenx.com/. Each bottle regularly sells for $79.95, but during a special limited-time introductory period they’re available for only $44.95 -- which a savings of nearly 45%.



Plus, men and women who try ThermGenX for a full month and aren’t 100% convinced that it’s the right weight loss solution for them, can return the empty bottle to Advanta Supplements for a full “no hassle” refund.



About Advanta Supplements

Located in the heart of Iowa, Advanta Supplements partners with FDA-approved labs to develop, test, and manufacture a line of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements. All Advanta products are made in the U.S. and backed by a complete customer satisfaction guarantee. Learn more at www.advantasupplements.com.



Standard Disclaimer: The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration). ThermGenX is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.