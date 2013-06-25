New Guide Teaches Divas How Google Plus Can Explode Their Business

Lincolnshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Are you the individual that is interested in attracting more leads and sales for your business, wanting to create a strong online visibility but are hesitant because there seems like so much to do? You’ve seen the commercials about getting found on page one of Google, but somehow it isn’t working for you or you haven’t taken the leap? Where do you start when it comes to raising your visibility, claiming your space and being seen as the authority in your niche? Introducing to readers… the Diva Element meets the social and search element in their latest release, “GPlus: The DivaPreneur’s Guide to Google Plus”.



Before delving into the ins and outs of Google Plus and exploring the exciting communities, Google hangouts, Google plus profiles and circles in true “Diva fashion”, author Carol Dodsley provides readers with a lesson about why taking a journey into the unknown world of G+ is so exciting and important for you as a Diva ‘Preneur.



Class is in session, serious business Divas! “The DivaPreneur’s Guide to G Plus” is packed with insight, strategies and information you really can’t be without. Content Author Dodsley lays the foundation by teaching readers what Google Plus really is and finally dispels the myths and mysteries. Nothing is left to chance and this book takes the reader quickly and easily on a journey through their Google profiles, circles, communities and Hangouts, sharing how they can utilize this little known and much overlooked platform to their best advantage. Readers are then led through how to get started the right way and use G+ for real results. The DivaPreneurs Guide to G Plus does not stop there, readers learn about different types of relationship building, step-by-step platform presence and as a bonus, cool hints and tips for deepening relationships and authority positioning as well.



Even better, 50% of the profits from the sale of the book are donated to charity. So you can have a good read, and do good too!



Author Dodsley states, “Like everything else in life worth doing, being prepared and well-armed with the facts is an essential key to being successful in any endeavor. Profitable business are created thorough making wise choices on where to spend your valuable time and I’ve cut the learning curve short for everyone. It may or may not happen overnight but with G Plus: A Divas Quick Start Guide to Google Plus in your hands, you’ll have the ultimate resource for business success whether you are a novice or already established “Plusser”.



GPlus. A DivaPreneurs Quick Start Guide to Google Plus! is one of a series of ‘Divapreneur’s Guides’ which include many subjects from Green Living to Property Investment, Kindle Publishing to Self- Development. The series is set to become an international brand covering all manner of subjects akin to the ‘idiot’s guide’ but with a sophisticated and charming twist aimed at Divos and Divas alike.



GPlus: A Divas quick Start Guide To Google Plus is currently available in the UK at

http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00DIGNQQS and the US at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DIGNQQS for just 99cents!



About Carol Dodsley

Carol Dodsley, born in the Uk and was accepted at Grammar school. But being totally uninterested "doing as she was told" Carol dropped out at the age of 15 with no qualifications and set out to climb the career ladder to become a successful high level senior manager. Leaving the corporate world to create her own successful business, she has a reputation for straight talking, no nonsense training, consultancy and mentoring and has used her extensive skillset to become known as the GPlus How2Girl - a recognized expert in her field. Carol has also been nominated and shortlisted in both 2012 and 2013 for a Women Inspiring Women award and now lives in Lincolnshire UK with her American bulldog baby Tia.



