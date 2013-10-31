New Guinness World Record for Longest Color Sequence Memorized

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Curator, Sancy Suraj of renowned memory training company, Pinnacle Minds sets new Guinness Book World record for the longest color sequence memorized.



Record breaker Sancy Suraj recently memorised a sequence of 160 randomly generated colors on the computer screen at the rate of 2 sec per color. Following the computer sequence he then proceeded, using only his source of memory to write the sequence on a piece of paper without a single error. ITE College East in Singapore hosted the event on 14, April 2012, and this world record has been verified by the Guinness World Records.



Sancy Suraj runs the memory training company, Pinnacle Minds. Previously, a Singapore PR, Nishant Kasibhatla, held this record back in 2011 only managing to memorize a sequence of 100 colors.



About Pinnacle Minds

Founded in 2011, Pinnacle Minds is a memory training company based in Singapore and consists of an elite group of skillful and quality professionals who specialize in the teachings of superior lifelong memory improvement techniques. They are leaders of educational memory improvement techniques, and provide quality knowledge that is through company lectures given to students, working adults, and even teachers.



For media inquires please contact corporate services, Sophia Eldridge at +65-6692-2244 or via email at contact@pinnacleminds.com. To learn more about Sancy Suraj or his company Pinnacle Minds please visit: http://www.PinnacleMinds.com.sg