New Hair Extension Line Increases Profits for Salons Nationwide

Rock Hill, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- KmXtend is excited to announce the addition of tape hair extensions to their line of hair products. KmXtend uses only the finest quality Remy hair to produce the best clip in hair extensions and tape hair extensions. Salons that already excel in hair extensions are reaping the benefits of this method of hair extensions because they cut the application time down to a fraction but deliver the same results. Salons that have never offered hair extensions before are excited to add the tape hair extensions because they are so easy to install and their clients are loving them!! “The first few weeks was hard to keep product in stock”, says spokesperson for KmXtend. “But now we’ve realized how much stock we really need to keep on hand to supply the demand that we’ve created”, she says with a chuckle.



KmXtend hair products and extensions salon customers claim their profits are steadily increasing since adding the tape hair extensions to their menu of services. Plus, they’ve added on new clientele from word of mouth. “ We only use the highest quality hair and process to manufacture natural looking extensions used by high quality salons all over the United States. The benefits of using our extensions in your salon include changing your look on a whim, availability to change the color and texture of your hair when you want, and your hair extensions won’t tangle or shed.” You can even curl and straighten these extensions just like you would your own hair!



Order these Extensions for Your Salon



Tape hair extensions have become talk of salons nationwide due to the versatility and comfort they can offer your clients. The tape used by this particular brand are even water and oil resistant so they will last longer, your customers will be more satisfied, and come back for more every time. They come in eight natural hair colors that blend perfectly with your client’s hair. To order or contact kmXtend for more information about their products:



KmXtend

http://www.kmXtend.com

customerservice@kmxtend.com

573-539-1670