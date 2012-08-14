New Hair Loss and Baldness Treatment for 2012 Had 90% Success Rate in Clinical Studies Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- There has been some excitement in the hair loss community just recently because people are starting to talk about a relatively new hair loss and baldness treatment that has had a 90% success rate in clinical studies.



According to the Journal of International Medical Research, a hair loss treatment called Har Vokse was tested out on a group of participants, and 90% of these people had an average of 62% hair regrowth.



This product has recently been reviewed here on the Articate.com website, and apparently it includes two separate treatments that work together to both prevent any further hair loss, and to encourage the growth of new hair where hair loss has occurred.



Har Vokse can be used by both men and women because although it is predominantly men who suffer from hair loss, many women also suffer from alopecia and other conditions that cause clumps of hair to fall out. Indeed the Har Vokse website includes testimonials from a few women that have used this product to successfully tackle their hair loss issues.



This product works in two ways. The spray, which is rich in antioxidants, is applied to the scalp to cleanse the affected area and create a healthy environment for hair to grow, whilst the supplements are rich in amino acids, vitamins and fish proteins, which Norwegian scientists have found to be hugely beneficial for growing hair and preventing hair loss.



Users of this treatment are advised to use both of these products at the same time, and ideally for several months in order to see the most noticeable results. However it has been reported that some people have seen a vast improvement after just a few weeks.



Many people are conscious about using some of the more established hair loss treatments at the moment due to the potentially harmful side effects, but that isn't an issue with Har Vokse because both the spray and the supplement contain natural ingredients.



Anyone that would like to find out more about the Har Vokse hair loss treatment can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2012/07/09/har-vokse-hair-loss-treatment-a-full-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com features articles on a variety of different subjects, and has reviewed many of the leading products in the health and beauty industry.