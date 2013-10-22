New Hair Loss Vitamins That Promote Hair Growth Proving Popular, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Maximum Density is a new hair loss vitamin supplement for both men and women, and since launching earlier this month, it has proved to be very popular with customers and has already generated several hundred sales.



Whilst it is not possible to grow an entirely new head of hair with supplements, it is possible to encourage the regrowth of healthier, thicker hair, and that's exactly what this new supplement promises to do.



Some of its key ingredients include Biotin, which promotes hair growth, and a DHT blocker called Saw Palmetto, which blocks a hormone that is known to shrink hair follicles.



It also includes Methylsulfonylmethane, which lengthens the hair growth phase, and an ingredient called Ginkgo Biloba that boosts blood circulation in the head, which subsequently leads to stronger, healthier roots.



In addition, Maximum Density contains Silica, which helps accelerate hair growth and improves the hair texture and a few other ingredients that boost circulation such as green coffee extract and grape seed extract.



So with this powerful combination of natural ingredients, it is easy to see why sales of this Maximum Density supplement have started off strongly since launching a few weeks ago, and why it has generated so much excitement.



Commenting on this new hair loss treatment, a spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"Thousands of men and women suffer from some form of hair loss, but all is not lost because vitamin supplements can reduce hair loss and help to encourage the growth of stronger, healthier hair quite considerably, and this new Maximum Density supplement seems to have all the right ingredients to make this happen."



"A lot of people certainly seem to agree with this because sales of Maximum Density have started off strongly and the early feedback has been very positive."



Anyone that would like to read a review of the Maximum Density vitamin supplement for hair loss, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/maximum-density-vitamin-supplement-review/



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