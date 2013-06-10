New Hair Products Now Available from My Hair Care

Kensington, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Australian hair care and beauty stockist MyHairCare.com.au recently announced new additions to its catalogue. Among these new items are offerings from nak, BaByliss, ghd and Paul Mitchell.



Included in the items that My Hair Care has put in its catalogue are, namely: nak's Body n Shine Volumising Foam, BaByliss' Argan Oil Cream to Serum Styler, ghd's Tail Comb and Detangling Comb, and Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Wax Works.



The nak Body n Shine Volumising Foam is a styling mousse that gives hair a medium hold. It is specifically formulated for fine and thin hair, giving such hair type the volume and fullness it usually lacks. It also makes fine hair shiny and more manageable. This styling mousse is a lightweight product that does not cause hair to go limp and does not leave flaky residue behind.



The Argan Oil Cream to Serum Styler from BaByliss is a styling cream designed to smoothen hair and soothe away frizz. With argan oil as its active ingredient, this styling cream nourishes strands from root to tip and polishes them to maximum shine. It is also a thermal protectant that shields hair from the damaging effects of heat and ultraviolet rays.



The Tail Comb and Detangling Comb from ghd are essential tools in any woman's grooming and styling kit. Both combs are heat-resistant so they can be used safely with blow dryers. They are also anti-static so they will not cause strands to become dry and frizzy even with frequent combing. The fine-toothed Tail Comb is perfect for back-combing and precision styling, while the wide-toothed Detangling Comb is best for managing damp and fragile hair.



Paul Mitchell Wax Works is a hair wax or pomade designed to create bold definition and texture in styling hair with the help of vegetable-based conditioners and flexible resins. It works well even with hair types that are hard to hold or control. The product also polishes hair strands to make them shiny and soft, thanks to its rosemary, henna, aloe, jojoba and algae content.



