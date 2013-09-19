New Hair Transplant Clinic in Singapore Opens

Delfi Orchard, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- New hair transplant clinic opens in Singapore, Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic. Though newly open, it was managed by Dr Sundarason, an experienced plastic surgeon with years of extensive experience in the field of hair transplant. Their service includes hair restoration and hair transplant.



“FUE or follicular unit extraction is our specialty and our clients can expect unparallel results in our services”, said Dr Sundarason.



Aside from an accredited plastic surgery specialist by Ministry of Health in Singapore, he is also one of the founding members of Association of Plastic Surgery and Singapore Society of Cosmetic Surgery. He has years of extensive experience and are very well qualified to do the hair transplant operations to their clients.



Their services also includes various cosmetic surgical procedures such as facelifts, nasal and chin implants, Asian eyelids, breast reduction and breast augmentation, liposuction, botox, filler injections and abdominoplasty.



Hair transplant and hair restoration are their main focus of service, though they have vast experience in other cosmetic surgery procedures.



Their clinic is located along Orchard road, inside the Delphi building. For consultation and appointment, you can call them and speak to their friendly operator.



To know more about Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic, visit www.hairrestoration.sg



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:



Dr Sundarason

Medical Director

Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic

Phone: 6836 6035



E-mail: admin@hairrestoration.sg

Website: www.hairrestoration.sg



Business Mailing Address:

#402 Orchard Road #04-18 Delfi Orchard Singapore 238876