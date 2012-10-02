New Hampshire Realtor Moe Archambault Sells Home in Record Time

Bedford, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Moe Archambault, a New Hampshire Realtor from Moe Marketing Realty Group, LLC, recently set a record for how quickly he was able to help a client sell her home. After being on the market for just six days, the home was under agreement to sell.



Stephanie B., a resident of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was looking for a Realtor to help sell her home. After interviewing several area Realtors, Stephanie decided to work with Archambault. In addition to being impressed by his professionalism, friendly manner and excellent references, she was also pleased with the extensive marketing program that Archambault and Moe Marketing Realty Group uses to sell homes quickly.



Shortly after he worked with Stephanie B., Archambault was pleasantly surprised to beat his own record when he helped a client in Bedford, New Hampshire sell his home in just three days.



According to a Second Quarter 2012 Market Review for New Hampshire Real Estate, Stephanie’s experience with Archambault appears to be part of a recent positive trend that involves homes selling in less time and for a higher average price statewide. The combination of an early spring and very low interest rates caused the number of real estate transactions in the state to reach a two-plus year high.



In order to help clients like Stephanie, Archambault said he uses a 21 point approach for marketing a home. This method typically results in his clients selling their homes quickly, and for the best price.



“I use a combination of both traditional offline marketing tactics such as flyers or newspapers as well as cutting edge internet marketing strategies,” Archambault explains, adding that the proven marketing methods he employs consistently get positive results for his clients.



“It is this ‘client first’ philosophy that drives me to work tirelessly for both buyers and sellers and make the real estate process as enjoyable for them as it can possibly be.”



As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, Archambault knows the area extremely well and is well-acquainted with the local real estate market. Over the past 20 years, he has personally managed more than 900 real estate transactions. Archambault prides himself on offering each and every client the best possible customer service. For example, people who call his office to ask about putting their home up for sale are never referred to an inexperienced broker.



“You get 100% of me and my available resources to represent you in selling your home.” Contact Moe Archambault for a free report entitled “Four Steps to Stage Your Home For Fast Sale.”



