New Handbook for Dad Helps Them Give Their Children the Support They Need

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Nurturing and supporting children is often a role traditionally associated more with Moms than Dads – primarily because historically men were the main breadwinners having less time to spend with their children.



According to a recent study by the Pew Research center study of Census and polling data released on June 5th, forty percent of American households with children under 18 have a mom who is either the sole or primary earner for the family. Mom’s increased time away from home makes it even more imperative that Dads are equipped with more effective parenting skills.



To assist Dads in becoming better parents, Dr. Prashant Jindal ,MD recently published a handbook to help Dads make the important transition to spending more time at home and less time at work. In describing the book, Dr. Jindal explained, “Dads need a step by step easy to implement and absorb guide for improving their parenting skills. I wrote this book to address the changing landscape in parenting as Dads are required to take on a more active parenting role.”



A busy doctor who was at the receiving end 5 years ago???? has written this ground-breaking book which helps Dads make the most effective use of special moments with their children. Dr Jindal took 5 years to write this book, including hundreds of interviews that he conducted. The contributors to the book include top doctors, New York Times Best Selling authors, leading experts and celebrities.



Covering all areas of a child's development, this 125-page handbook is a distilled product of over 1000 pages of work and interviews. It gives simple, easy to understand fathering tools. In just one minute... and there are 99 of them... Dads can have a huge impact on their children.



In explaining why he wrote the book, Dr. Jindal, said, “In the first 10-12 years of our kids’ lives, the subconscious software of our children, including their habits, beliefs and mindset, which will run a lifetime, is being written on their tender minds. Any problems now will leave like software bugs in their systems and cause future challenges like depression, addictions, shyness, being easily bullied, overweight, lack of drive, under-confidence, complexes and in extreme cases, even suicides.” Dr. Jindal continued,”We can make a huge difference to our kids lives and future proof them from many bad things by just saying or doing the small things mentioned, all of which take only a minute.”



To purchase the book, visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BH4A47M



