New Handmade Leather Clothing Range Launched This Autumn

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- It has been announced today that globally recognisable brand Barney & Taylor plan to launch a brand new line of handmade leather jackets to the general public in the Autumn this year. After such incredible success since they first started trading in 1911, this company has gained the respect and admiration of every customer ever to deal with them. The products manufactured by B&T aren’t just to keep people warm or dry for a few months; indeed, many people keep them for a lifetime, as they’re so incredibly durable and well made.



First conceived in Manchester, this firm was the brainchild of Barnett Rosemarine (Barney to his friends), and with the help of his wife Ellie Taylor, things went from strength to strength very quickly. This is unsurprising really, as Manchester is renowned for its rainy weather and dreary climate, so good quality leather has always been in high demand. Also, back in those days, this area was actually quite poor, and so any clothing guaranteed to last for years and years was always welcomed warmly. In 1937, the name “Taylor” was added to the brand as a thank to Ellie for playing such an integral role in the success achieved.



Since then, Barney & Taylor have sold leather jackets to hundreds of thousands of people all over the world, and even some celebrities have shown an interest from time to time. This is mainly because many buyers see the items available as a good investment, rather than just another jacket. The premium hide used means the items are far more durable than one might imagine. While they will obviously deteriorate a little over the course of 60 years, many people find they’re still in good enough shape to wear, even after such a long period of time. Indeed, some of the earliest products sell at auction for a pretty penny.



So, if you’d like to find out more about Barney & Taylor, or want to get in touch with them to check out the new range, please do so by visiting their new website (link at the top), or by using the contact information included below this paragraph. You never know, perhaps this might be the perfect investment to make this year!



For All Media Info Contact:



info@barneyandtaylor.com



or write to:



12 Stocks Street,

Manchester,

M8 8QG,

UK