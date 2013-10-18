New Hangover Pill in the Market

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The percentage of people consuming alcohol is on the rise. Drinking alcohol without any dietary aid makes the body weak and can result in serious and life threatening diseases. Apart from that, this unhealthy habit creates severe side effects and increases the degree of hangovers. A number of hangover supplements are available in the market nowadays, with a claim to aid in the prevention of hangovers. Many products can’t back up their claims, nor do they use quality ingredients, shoppers should ensure they’re educated when making a purchase. New and improved hangover pills are now offered to people from all over the world by Hangover Salvation.



Hangover Salvation promises to provide 60,000 samples of hangover pills completely free to prospective buyers, even offering free shipping. Hangover Salvation pills were developed after months of research, and they are confident in their product. Hangover Salvation pills contain ingredients scientifically proven to offer liver support and mitigate the damage caused by alcohol. Each pill comprises of minerals, vitamins, and several extracts studied and identified as the best in preventing the damaging effects of alcohol. The developers guarantee that all the ingredients used for the production of Salvation hangover pills are of the highest quality and highest bioavailability to aid in this prevention.



“We successfully found salvation, we can continue living recklessly while mitigating the damage to our bodies and the severity of our hangovers, no matter how many bad decisions you make – at least you won’t have to worry about your hangover.” – Hangover Salvation



Hangover Salvation pills are made available to customers from all over the world via the online store hangoversalvation.com. The sample pills will be delivered to customers within two weeks, which enables them to make wise decisions regarding the purchase. The website features one box of ten packets at $29.95, two boxes of ten packets each at $49.95, and five boxes of ten packets each at $99.95. Users are suggested to take two capsules (one packet) one hour before drinking, for best results. People are usually aware of the problems related to drinking alcohol, even though this habit is never going to stop. Start using Hangover Salvation to reduce the side effects of drinking.



To get more information about Hangover Salvation, visit http://hangoversalvation.com



About Salvation

Salvation is a hangover pill introduced to help prevent the severity of hangovers. This pill is made available to customers through the online store hangoversalvation.com.



Media Contact



Hangover Salvation

Address: 848 North Rainbow Blvd #3167

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Tel: 8779766250

Email: pressrelease@hangoversalvation.com

URL: http://hangoversalvation.com