New Hardwood Flooring Site Set to Boost Beseda Flooring & More

Weldon Spring, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Beseda Flooring & More just announced a new website that will focus on one of their primary product and service offerings to ramp up their visibility in this niche. The site is HardwoodFlooringStCharlesMO.com and offers information for potential customers all across the St. Charles area.



Once on the site, potential customers will be treated to detailed information about their hardwood flooring options including solid wood, domestic, and exotic varieties. Customers can also find out about the types of wood used like hickory, maple, American cherry, Brazilian cherry, red oak, white oak.



After selecting the materials they’re interested in, customers can contact the company for a free estimate on products and installation services. Company owner, Brian Beseda, assures customers that every step of the process involves careful attention and planning. “We walk customers through the process and provide accurate materials estimates so there are no surprises later down the road,” says Beseda, “Our focus is on making our customers happy and this new site is another way to accomplish that.”



The store itself is friendly and filled with highly qualified staff who know what they’re talking about. Hardwood flooring is a big investment and Beseda Flooring & More hopes this new site will offer the information customers need to feel confident in their purchase.



About Beseda Flooring & More

Beseda Flooring & More is a comprehensive flooring center that provides high quality products at low prices. They launched in 1985 and are family-owned and operated. Get more information at http://hardwoodflooringstcharlesmo.com/



Contact:

Beseda Flooring & More

5773 Westwood Drive

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

(636) 926-9989

http://hardwoodflooringstcharlesmo.com/