New Harford County Insurance Website Launched by Legacy Insurance of Havre De Grace

Havre de Grace, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Principal agent Russell Thater launches a new website to help northern Maryland area residents find a quality local insurance agent. http://www.LegacyInsuranceUSA.com offers free information about choosing a Harford County insurance agency.



Legacy Insurance USA is a newly-formed company looking to make lasting customer relationships and provide the best service within the local Harford County community.



Visitors can browse the site to receive a free and easy auto, commercial, life, or home insurance quote. They can also view the experience, history, and services offered by Russell Thater and Legacy Insurance USA.



The website offers the reviews of Havre De Grace and Harford County area clients who’ve experienced Thater’s customer service, professionalism, and coverage first hand during his many years as an agent.



As a locally owned and operated business, Legacy Insurance USA looks forward to providing outstanding customer service, a friendly staff, and excellent coverage options to a growing client base.



For more information, go to http://www.LegacyInsuranceUSA.com. Questions can be directed to Russell Thater at 410-690-4002 or by email: info@LegacyInsuraceUSA.com



Contact:

Russell Thater

Legacy Insurance

357 D Green Street

Havre de Grace, MD 21078

410-690-4002

RThater@LegacyInsuranceUSA.com