New Health Supplement Supplier Announces New Products

Port St. Lucie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Hunter Nutritionals, a new local health supplement company launches new product lines to augment its recently introduced brand of weight loss and fitness nutrition products from Hunter Laboratories, LLC. The website https://www.hunternutritionals.com/ was launched last April 21, 2014 and it already features 17 products.



Big Bang Launch



The newly launched official company website includes loads of complementary sales promo. All 17 feature products are on sale with slashed off prices. The website has its own shopping cart, check-out ready features and bulk orders are allowed. With that, for every three purchases of the same product, there is a 30% off.



Free shipping is available on orders 25+ and for every shared order (referrals), prices purchased will be automatically slashed 20% off. All orders must be done while logged in so those interested in the many weight loss products they offer must create an account. Coupons are also available when applicable.



Creating accounts will lessen the hassle of providing contact and billing information for every order, especially for returning customers. It will also help in order transaction tracking.



The website also have intuitive features to make every transaction convenient. It has blog articles to help weight-loss buffs and instant product compare features to help anyone make the right choice.



Meet the Products



As Hunter Nutritionals, LLC has been in the business of providing only top quality supplements, the following products are categorized accordingly:



Weight Loss Products

Extreme Max Fat Burner

Garcinia Cheat Complex/ Ultra/ Ketone Ultimate Loss

Raspberry Ketone/ Ultimate 6



Men's / Women's Health Support

Artroflexine

BP Support

Blood Sugar Support

Feminine Spark

Ultra 15 Colon Cleanse

Women's Support 12

Libidox 66



Kid's Health Support

Vita Gummy Kids Cherry



Fitness Nutrition

Monster Complete Mix

Ultra Whey-26 Protein



The company is able to keep the product prices low because the whole ordering system is done online. This means that they don't need to worry about other price influence indicators such as overhead costs of maintaining a physical store and rental fees. Deliveries go straight to consumer's doorsteps and prices can remain at an optimum price that is efficient but will not hurt pockets.



Tips from Experts



As was previously mentioned, the website does not just provide effective natural supplements but tips that complement these nutritional aids. As their blog is still currently being updated, the few posts it has already has gems.



In one post to help those in need of some inspirational and instructional material while losing weight the right way, they have offered 5 actionable tips. Other notable posts worthy sharing are up to date information about their dietary supplements, achieving the perfect selfie with a perfectly sculpted body, current challenges in women's health and detoxification process to maintain the pink of health.



About Hunter Nutritionals, LLC

As a newly formed company, their main advantage is its online platform that enhances the products saleability by offering discounted product options unmatched by any competitors. Consumers can always bank on the Hunter's dedication to providing only certified safe supplements made from premium ingredients.



Contact:



Hunter Nutritionals, LLC

healthhunter@hunternutritionals.com

(844) 948 - 6837

2349 SE Manor Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

https://www.hunternutritionals.com/