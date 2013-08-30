New Heart Rate Monitoring Technology Beneficial to Athletes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- A lot of work and research has been going into a new technology to monitor lactate levels in athletes. Lactate can be measured in the sweat of runners and athletes.



Being able to have an accurate reading of lactate levels would allow for athletes and coaches to adjust the intensity of the workout based on how the workout is affecting the athlete.



Scientists at the University of California, San Diego have been working on the device, which is applied like a sticker and is made from multi-layers of biosensors. The sensors detect the amount of lactate present in the athletes sweat.



“Our recent research has led us to believe that the concentration of lactate in the sweat is directly correlated with the intensity profile that the volunteers were subjected to, thereby substantiating the merits of the device as a measure of exertion,”



The head cross country coach at the University of Houston in Texas, Steve Magness, said “this has a lots of promise. It would be the next step up from heart-rate monitoring. With lactate you can see how anaerobic the athlete is getting, which can help you get a more precise measurement on training specs.”



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