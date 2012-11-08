New HemRid Products: 2 New Herbal Supplements Added in November 2012

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- HemRid.com is offering new herbal product line. Initially focused on hemorrhoids, HemRid has now added 2 other herbal supplements to their arsenal. Life's Boost, is a complete multivitamin and mineral complex loaded with essential nutrients like chlorella, psyllium husks, and much more. It is a 3 a day multivitamin supplement intended to promote health and wellness of the individual. For more about Life's Boost please visit http://www.HemRid.com.



HemRid's other new product addition is their green coffee bean extract supplement called, Green Coffee Premium. Green Coffee Premium is loaded with Dr. Oz recommended chlorogenic acids. Studies have shown that green coffee bean extract has a positive impact on weight loss. HemRid's Green Coffee Premium is a high quality alternative to the other green coffee bean products on the market.



Form more information on hemrid, hemrid reviews, and more hemrid ingredients you can visit http://www.HemRid.com



About HemRid™

HemRid™ is a premium herbal supplement formulated to attack hemorrhoids at their core and get you back to living the life you deserve.



Eric Marteen

HemRid

Email: hemorrhoidfree@hemrid.com

Location: Chicago

Website: http://www.HemRid.com