West Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- EZCorporateClothing.com is the web's leading destination for custom screen printing or embroidery on corporate and leisure shirts, and now they just got even better. A new collection of high quality, well known fashion and apparel brands are available, offering more great personalized corporate clothing for events, uniforms, giveaways and more.



One of the most exciting additions to the lineup is Tommy Hilfiger. EZ Corporate Clothing has half a dozen different Tommy Hilfiger shirts available, including some options which will add a unique style and touch to any company's look. Try a men's or women's V-Neck sweater to stand out from the crowd and keep staff happy as they comfortably wear and showcase the fashionable styles.



Move to the golf course for corporate outings, charity events and more with the lineup of men's and women's polo shirts from Ping. Different fabrics and cuts are offered, all at affordable prices, and there are also customizable visors and hats, always perfect for giveaways, grab bags or even merchandise.



Durable and high quality clothing and outerwear is now being offered from Columbia. This includes windbreakers, fleeces and vests for moderate conditions, as well as rugged arctic and men's jackets for the harshest of winter weather.



For top notch year-round uniforms or special, eye-catching conference and event attire, consider Brooks Brothers, with both polo shirts and long sleeve, non-iron button-ups. Lacoste is also now available at EZ Corporate Clothing, including stylish long and short sleeve pique polo shirts, and washed oxford shirts.



All of these big names and great styles simply add to the already huge collection of brands and manufacturers available at EZ Corporate Clothing. In total, there are hundreds upon hundreds of individual products, ensuring that each organization crafts that perfect image for themselves.



EZ Corporate Clothing is dedicated to providing high quality and responsive customer service, big discounts which increase with larger purchases, and altogether wonderful screen printing and embroidery, and so they always keep customers coming back for more.



To see all of the available styles from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Brooks Brothers, Ping and Columbia, visit EZCorporateClothing.com today and begin shopping the stylish collection.



About EZ Corporate Clothing

EZCorporateClothing.com specializes in personalized screen printing and embroidery for custom corporate and personal clothing. This includes men's and women's embroidered uniforms, polos, jackets, and accessories ranging from bags to hats and much more. EZ Corporate Clothing has been in business since 1989, and all of their work is done in-house, ensuring accuracy, convenience and the highest levels of customer service. To view the huge selection of product ranges available or to request a free sample, visit EZCorporateClothing.com, or call 877.304.1899 for more information.