New Hip Hop Mixtape by Marc Law, G$, and Tsunami Gang

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Loyalty Vol.1 is a new hip hop mixtape released by 11Grooves Entertainment. The artists behind the well received tape are Marc Law, G$, and other members of the Tsunami Gang. Loyalty Vol.1 has been hosted by DJ Bigga Rankin who is reputed for his popular rhythms and catchy beats.



According to a review, DJ Bigga Rankin has done an incredible job in complementing the meaningful lyrics of the mixtape with an equally catchy beat. Most music tracks force their listeners to choose between lyrics that are worth listening to and a beat that has people tapping their feet to on an instant. With Loyalty Vol.1 hip hop fans have the best of both with good lyrics and a beat that doesn’t tire easily.



Loyalty Vol.1 is compiled of 21 tracks. All the tracks are of an incredible quality and allow for easy listening. There are sections where the artists speak their minds in the course of the tape. These sections are beautifully entwined with the music. They segue back and forth between music and speech and together add up to a pleasant piece that is both meaningful and lovely to listen to.



Apart from DJ Bigga Rankin who is a well known personality in the music industry, another famous individual popular for his talent in the industry and one who has also made a major contribution in boosting the popularity of Loyalty Vol.1 is Marc Law. Marc Law was recognized as North Carolina’s MC of the year in 2011. He is one of the main contributing artists in the new hip hop mixtape.



According to the number of reviews it has received so far, Loyalty Vol.1 is a highly recommended tape by hip hop enthusiasts for fellow hip hop music lovers. The tracks are believed to be unique, captivating and of the highest quality. The single “Come and Get it” is believed to be one of the most popular tracks in the collection, according to a common census of hip hop fans.



To allow fans the opportunity to test out the quality of the tracks themselves there is a promo offer that makes it possible for fans to download a free copy of the mixtape on datpiff.com .



To avail the promo offer being show cased and to download a free copy of the mixtape visit http://smarturl.it/loyalty



To know more about the new hip hop mixtape, Loyalty Vol. 1 visit http://11ent.com/



About Colure and Diamond

Colure and Diamond is a reputed company in the music industry. It is dedicated to provide independent artists and musicians with a platform to reach their fans at minimal costs. The company was first started in 2005 Lavae McClinnahan and Edward Walsh.



Media Contact:

Lavae McClinnahan

Colure and Diamond

Phone Number: (323) 518-1228 Ext 850

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Email: lavae@colureanddiamond.com

Website: colureanddiamond.com