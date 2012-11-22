New Historical Fiction Book Follows Life and Career of Pulitzer Prize Winning Writer, Pearl S. Buck.

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Almost forty years after her death, the celebrated yet challenging life of Pearl S. Buck is exposed in a new historical fiction book.



‘PEARL ???’, by R. Lee Salkind Meliment, tells the story of the unconventional upbringing and eventual success through the eyes of Buck herself. From her raising by missionary parents in pre-revolutionary China until their forced departure in 1927, to her own struggles raising a daughter inflicted with Phenylketonuria and her successful writing career – Meliment ensures that Buck’s story isn’t buried with the passage of time.



“Having won the Pulitzer Prize and also as the recipient of a Nobel for literature, many remember Buck as a visionary and writer who stood up and provided a voice for those who thought they didn’t have one,” says Meliment.



He continues, “However, her early life is a compelling story in itself. Before she penned her first works she endured a troubled upbringing in a country that eventually forced her family out. Following the care of a sick Daughter and Mother, she grew into an educated woman who would go onto become a vehicle for change in the United States – all while being as good as forgotten in the country of her birth.”



At its heart, Pearl is a story of personal struggle and the overcoming of adversity.



“She was a woman of clear-eyed vision who sought challenge at every turn. She found success in the midst of personal heartbreak and throughout– from the young girl without a care in pre-revolutionary China, to an elderly woman railing against the social blacklist of international adoption,” Meliment adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Beautifully written account of a most intriguing life! I didn't want to put the book down!” says Beverly Wolfe, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, A. Mark says, “Pearl Buck is one of the most interesting and intriguing people I have read about. Her life story reads like an adventure.”



About the Author: R. Lee Salkind Meliment

R. Lee Salkind Meliment is a twenty-five year veteran of the music industry. During those years, he has worked as a songwriter, producer, and arranger with a number of well-known artists and producers such as Bobby Eli (Spinners, Stylistics, Elton John), Kae Williams, Jr. (Sheena Easton, Eddie Money, Stevie Nicks), Jay Davidson (Luther Vandross, Darryl Hall, Aerosmith), Chuck Treece (Sting, Amy Grant) and Emmy Award winning musician and producer, Andy Kravitz. In the early 90’s, Ron developed a passion for writing scripts for feature film. As his interest in writing continued to grow, so did his desire to take his craft to the next level. In 2010, he completed his first novel entitled, Pearl ??? (adapted from one of his earlier screenplays).



Another discipline Ron has pursued over the years in the arts includes his favorite pastime: Photography. Some of his works have been displayed in shops and galleries across the country. Ron has a B.S. in Management and Post Baccalaureate in Paralegal Studies from James Madison University, located in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.