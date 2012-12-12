New Holiday Offer on Conferencing Systems and Accessories from TelcoDepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Businesses can now enjoy market-leading conferencing systems and accessories at lower holiday prices thanks to the new holiday offer from TelcoDepot.com. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system supplies, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX business phones, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Special holiday discounts are now available on market-leading Konftel, ClearOne, Polycom and Jabra conferencing solutions from TelcoDepot.com:



KONFTEL



Konftel 300 conferencing phones (state of the art, high quality sound, record to SD card), Konftel 300W Wireless (DECT) Enabled conferencing phone, Konftel expansion microphones for 60W and 200W, Konftel 60W Wireless (DECT) Bluetooth and VoIP conference phones (a flexible solution for smart audio conferencing), Konftel 300 extension microphones, Konftel 100 Analog Conferencing phones, Konftel 200 Analog conferencing phones, Konftel 60W & 200W soft travel cases, Konftel 300 soft travel case (portable nylon protection for Konftel 300 system), Konftel BlackBerry direct connect cable, Konftel iPhone connect cable and Konftel GSM cellular cables.



POLYCOM



Polycom SoundStation IP6000 with power supply and Polycom SoundStation IP5000 (with optional power supply).



CLEARONE



ClearOne Max IP (SIP-based conferencing phone for small to medium conference room), ClearOne Max IP Response Point (tabletop conferencing phone - connects easily to the Microsoft Response Point phone system), ClearOne Max EX (connect to analog line or station port of any phone system), and the ClearOne Max Wireless (wireless conference phone for movement up to 150ft from base unit).



JABRA



Jabra SPEAK 410 (USB VoIP desktop hands-free speakerphone).



“TelcoDepot.com provides businesses with a collection of award-winning conference phone systems and accessories to empower their business and optimize their communications. This holiday season, this collection could be theirs for a fraction of the regular price thanks to our special holiday discounts on business phone systems," says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com conferencing systems and accessories, including available systems, configuration options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/telephones/conference-phone. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



