New Home Affordable Refinance Program Explained by Florida Refinancing Expert

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- In order to lower costs of mortgage installments today and get a good fixed rate plan underway for repayment, many people are turning to the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP or HARP 2.0), also known as the Making Home Affordable Program. Help has finally arrived for Florida home owners whose property values have dropped over the past couple of years.



However, as new information appears on government sites, people are finding the documentation to be lengthy and somewhat confusing.



The elimination of the 125% loan-to-value for fixed rate Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae mortgages and the exclusion of appraisals for new properties where there is already a reliable Automated Valuation Model or AVM are two such major changes that help make more people eligible.



Stephen Verrier, a Palm Coast, Florida based mortgage consultant, has released a new web site at: http://thefloridamortgagecenter.com designed to remove the confusion about this government program.



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions like:



- What are the benefits of HARP loans?

- What are HARP loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

- Do I qualify for the HARP program?

- What kind of mortgage loans can HARP funds be used for?

- What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

- And much more…



HARP Specialist Verrier, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an exciting way for people to enjoy double savings with lower monthly mortgage installment loan payments and increased equity over the long term restructuring.”



The new resource site showcases pages of information to help Florida borrowers realize that HARP loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster under a new structure.



