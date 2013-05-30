New Home Named Single-Family Project of the Year

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The new construction house on Little Hunting Creek has won the Single-Family Project of the Year award as part of EarthCraft Virginia’s 4th Annual Sustainable Leadership Awards, the organization’s yearly awards presentation to recognize Virginia leaders in the adoption of green, sustainable housing. 3441-C Little Hunting Creek Drive was honored on Thursday evening at a ceremony in downtown Richmond which brought together over 120 individuals representing home builders, non-profit, and for-profit housing providers and developers, along with affordable housing advocates interested in creating green housing opportunities in Virginia.



For years Patrick Fogarty of HomeFirst Realty, a property management Arlington, va company, has dreamt of building efficient solar homes and selling them to the public. The idea was to build a beautiful new home with incredible energy saving qualities for about the same price as a typical new home. Now that electric cars are a viable option for driving to work, what could be better than charging the car using the solar panels on the rooftop?



Each year, EarthCraft Virginia presents awards in a variety of categories to regional builders, developers and other stakeholders who demonstrate superior dedication to the advancement of sustainable housing. Winners are honored in a variety of categories to cover new construction, renovation, single family homes, multifamily housing and more.



“The 4th Annual Sustainable Leadership Awards recognize some of the best initiatives in sustainable housing in Virginia over the past year,” says EarthCraft Virginia Executive Director, K.C. McGurren. “This year’s winners have gone above and beyond standard building expectations, consistently striving for higher performing, sustainable homes.”



Details about the 4th Annual Sustainable Leadership Awards are available at http://www.earthcraftvirginia.org/events_annual/.



