New Homes in Peoria, AZ to Waive Design Fees with Purchase of Custom Homesite

Peoria, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Blackstone at Vistancia, a private, gated golf community that offers new homes in Peoria Ariz. within the Vistancia master plan, is currently featuring a special incentive for those who purchase a custom homesite. Through April 30, 2013, custom homesite purchases will waive the design review fee and six months social membership dues at Blackstone Country Club. The Blackstone at Vistancia custom homesites’ exclusive offer is valued at $6,530.



With its beautiful scenery and spectacular nearby golf courses in Peoria AZ, Blackstone at Vistancia is truly a special place to call home. The 20 featured custom homesites within the area are located along the 12th, 13th, 14th and 17th holes of Blackstone’s award-winning, championship golf course, which was designed by Jim Engh.



Breathtaking views of the Blackstone clubhouse—a 30,000-square-foot Hacienda architectural style clubhouse—and panoramic desert mountain views with towering saguaros surround the custom homesites. For those who are looking for houses for sale in Peoria Arizona, Blackstone at Vistancia is sure to please with its combination of casual elegance for custom home living, set in a natural desert backdrop, featuring spectacular mountain vistas and gently sloping hills.



In addition, the homesites in Blackstone allow homebuyers the option of creating a dream home that is custom tailored to fit every aspect of their individual lifestyles. With several architectural styles permitted throughout the community, these luxury homes in AZ provide the architect and custom builder the flexibility to design unique indoor and outdoor spaces, with a minimum of 3,500 square feet required for custom homes.



The community’s private Blackstone Country Club offers engaging and enjoyable experiences for every member of the family. Featuring a plethora of top-notch amenities and activities geared for enjoying a private country club lifestyle in addition to spectacular golf, the comfortable luxury found at Blackstone’s clubhouse is truly like an extension of a resident’s home.



Named for the volcanic rock indigenous to the area, the 590-acre Blackstone at Vistancia will include approximately 500 luxury and custom homes when it is finished. Custom homesites in Blackstone range from over half an acre to more than one acre and start from $90,000.



In addition to Blackstone, Vistancia offers two other communities, including The Village at Vistancia, and Trilogy at Vistancia, which is one of the best active adult communities in Arizona.



About Vistancia

Vistancia, located in Peoria, Ariz., features three distinct welcoming communities, hundreds of custom homesites, and an array of unique activities. No matter what homebuyers are looking for, Vistancia truly offers something for everyone. For Blackstone at Vistancia community and real estate information visit www.vistancia.com