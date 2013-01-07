New Honda Accord and Honda Civic Launches with the Addition of a New Modification in 2013

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is known as one of the largest manufacturer of automobile in the world. However, when it comes to the volume of the internal combustion engines and motorcycles, Honda is the largest manufacturer in the world. The prices of new Honda car products are ranging from $15,650 to $35,705. Honda car products are available in a large number of variety. They manufacture the different vehicles for different markets to meet the needs of the customers worldwide.



The Price of 2013 Honda Accord (Harga Honda accord)



The Honda Accord offers the customer the luxurious features with affordable price. When it comes to performance and comfort aspects of a luxury vehicle, Honda Accord presents a superior riding experience. The base model of a new 2013 Honda Accord is cited about $724 under the manufacturer's suggested retail price. This Honda Accord is ready to launch with 11 varieties. When the customer decides to purchase the 2013 Honda Accord, the average saving would be around 3.22 percent below the manufacturer's suggested retail price. Sadly to inform that until today, the 2013 Honda Accord is offered with no cash rebates or manufacturer incentives.



Harga Honda accord at Jakarta start from 708.000.000 in Rupiah’s



Imagine when it is already available, incentives from dealer and customer cash can give an essential impact on the ability of the car buyer in order to negotiate a better price of the 2013 Honda Accord. The current average price of a 2013 Honda Accord is $21,746. A new car buyer needs to provide $4,349 as the down payment since the customer has to pay 20% of the whole price. While the monthly installment would be around $392. The 48 month average finance rate, which is 3.9%, determines those numbers above. When it come to negotiating the price of a 2013 Honda Accord, the customers are recommended to browse for all information about any kind of incentives and rebates before deciding to purchase the desired 2013 Honda Accord.



The Honda Civic Pricing (Harga Honda civic)



Honda Civic has been introduced by Honda Motor Company., Ltd. for many generations. This has become one of the most popular small cars in the world with a large number of variety. Honda Civic was firstly introduced in 1973, it was introduced as a two-door subcompact then transformed into a four-door sedan in 1981. In 2006, the Honda Motor has managed to sell 16.5 millions of Honda Civic throughout the globe and 7.3 millions of then were successfully sold in the United States of America alone. The newest generation of Honda Civic, which is the 2013 Honda Civic, is available in many choices. The customer can easily choose from the Honda Civic Natural Gas model as the Eco-friendly option to the Honda Civic hybrid or even the Honda Civic Si when the customer prefers a high performance vehicle.



Harga Honda civic at Jakarta start from 354.000.000 in Rupiah’s



The 2013 Honda Civic has six available trim lines. Considering the 48 month average finance rate on 3.9 percent, the current average price for a 2013 Honda Civic would be around $18,824. For the 20 percent down payment, a buyer needs to provide at least $3,765 with $339 a month as the installment. While the trend of the average paid price for the base model lays around $131 below the manufacture's suggested retail price. All in mobil Honda.



