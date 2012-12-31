New Hope for Patients with Concurrent TB and HIV Infection

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- December 21, 2012 may not be the end of the world but just might be the “end” for those suffering from concurrent infections of the tuberculosis bacterium (TB) and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the beginning of hope for a new life.



According to estimates by the World Health Organization there are 11.4 million people infected with both tuberculosis (TB) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The primary cause of death of those dually infected is from TB not HIV. Health officials estimate that 2 out of 10 people in the USA who are infected with TB are also infected with HIV.



With nearly one third of the world’s population infected with Tuberculosis the very positive results coming out of the Ukraine marks perhaps one of the most important milestones for world health and the impact of Enercel® on making the this world a better place for all mankind.



As we approach the completion of this clinical study we will be announcing the final results on our website http://enercel.com and the news channels of the world, so stay tuned.



