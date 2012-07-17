New Hope for Type 2 Diabetes Patients Is Supported by Brandon Babcock

West Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- According to a WebMD Article, lifestyle is a good method for treating Type 2 Diabetes. Brandon Babcock agrees that new and improved methods are important for treatment. Brandon has used several treatments that are proven to lower the risk of diabetes patients from suffering serious health consequences.



What are the major factors?

Brandon Babcock recommends reducing high risk health factors like smoking and fatty foods immediately. After that, it is a matter of gradual change in diet and exercise patterns. Brandon Babcock helps patients with Type 2 Diabetes often, and has some strong testimonials of success. He takes each case individualy, and follows industry guidelines carefully to develop a special treatment for sufferers of Type 2 Diabetes. Brandon Babcock’s treatment takes anywhere from 3-6 months and is effective at lowering weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol. This results in improved moods and a possible reduction in medication.



What is Brandon Babcock’s role?

As you begin to change your lifestyle to combat Type 2 Diabetes, Brandon Babcock is like your: therapist, personal trainer, and dietician. He works in conjunction with your family doctor to ensure the treatment is well regulated and that reduction in medication is carefully monitored. “When changing your lifestyle to combat Type 2 Diabetes, it is vital to remain dedicated to that lifestyle,” warns Brandon Babcock. “It is not okay to take up smoking again just because you have felt good for a year.”



Doctor Brandon and Heather Credeur, DC, senior clinic directors at the Functional Endocrinology Center of Colorado, are uniquely skilled and experienced at treating the root physiological, biochemical and hormonal imbalances associated with Type II Diabetes and Hypothyroidism.