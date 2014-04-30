Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Headed by CEO Tim Murray, New Horizons Entertainment is hoping to overturn the entertainment industry and bring film creation ability to everyone. Members will be able to submit scripts, auditions and music. They will also be able to vote on the choice of script, director, and cast. This project can really turn the entertainment world on its ears. The huge success of video hosting sites such as YouTube, where people seek fame via the internet, demonstrates audience interest in this concept. New Horizons Entertainment plans to take the process further with full audience participation and get people truly involved in the entertainment creation.



In order to make this project a reality, New Horizons Entertainment has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Becovillage. This campaign seeks to raise $25,000,000 in total with a two-part funding program. The initial goal of $5,000,000 will be used for production of the first two participative films. Fund-raising will continue until the full $25,000,000 has been raised. These funds will be allocated for: film development, marketing and sales, film production and company operations. There are two investment options: straight equity and convertible debt with a projected upside 3 year return at 17x and 9.5x respectively. More information about this crowdfunding venture can be found on their Becovillage campaign page.



About New Horizons Entertainment

An industry changing, internet based, and member participation driven audio/ visual entertainment company. Free website where members choose the script, director, and cast for each full-length and short film, and webisode produced. Members also purchase completed production downloads, DVDs, and streaming. The members are the audience.



To make an investment in the ‘New Horizons Entertainment’ crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here