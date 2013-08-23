New Horror eBook Published by Broken Publications

Eatonville, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Author Jennifer-Crystal Johnson and co-author N. Jones present a collection of short horror stories based on creatures and demons. “If You’re Human Don’t Open the Door” features a screenplay and 3 short stories.



With its release, the eBook’s ranking has already increased in the Kindle store and hopefully inspired people to share the link and the stories. It is currently #28 in the Occult sub-category of Horror eBooks, making it an instant top 100 eBook in that category.



The book’s synopsis can be found on the Amazon site as well as read directly in this Press Release:



“What creatures go bump in the night? With an affinity toward horror and a knack for dreaming up scary monsters, the authors of this eBook want to take readers on several journeys through nightmarish beasts and devilish demons.



This collection of short horror stories is the first such collection from author, poet, and publisher Jennifer-Crystal Johnson and N. Jones, a contributing author.



Charles' Demons: a screenplay prequel to the second story, The Day the Demons Danced, featuring alien creatures who have come to our planet to steal the life essence of humanity and drive people mad.



The Huntress: In a beautiful neighborhood, entire families have abandoned their homes for fear of a creature who feeds on humans to maintain her youth.



Mirror Demon: Nothing is ever what it seems as daily normalcy mingles with nightmares when a baby is snatched from his mother by a demonic creature who wants to possess his mind.”



You can visit http://www.brokenpublications.com for more details, or go to http://www.jennifercrystaljohnson.com. Get your free copy of this collection of short horror stories while you can! This special offer ends on Friday, April 20th, 2012.



About Broken Publications

Broken Publications is an independent book publisher specializing in poetry and fiction publication.