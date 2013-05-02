New Horror Novel Tells Story of a Southern Community Isolated over Decades

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Author Randall Marsh has released his first full length novel, "They Shall Take Up Serpents", a horror novel set in the southern United States that centers around an itinerant preacher and the small community of farmers that he decides will be his flock. Randall Marsh is the author a popular series of dark fantasy novellas, The Song of Ishara. This is his first venture into the horror genre.



In his new horror novel "They Shall Take Up Serpents" Randall Marsh captures the isolation of a small and cut-off community of farmers. The Reverend Elijah comes into their community one day, coming down a dirt road few others in the outside world have ever noticed. Soon the Reverend is credited with a great miracle. Some decades later in the present day, the isolated community is uncovered, and the truth about the Reverend puts many lives in danger.



As a horror novel, the book captures and exploits a number of archetypes that have become part of the horror genre's landscapes, and of the American imagination as well, those being lonely roads, isolated communities, and preachers with a checkered past.



Randall Marsh says of his experience researching and writing a horror novel, "'They Shall Take Up Serpents' combines a uniquely American mystery - snake handling - with a few supernatural twists that may surprise the reader. I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it."



About Randall Marsh

Randall Marsh was born in upstate New York and now lives in North Carolina, where he maintains a life -long admiration for apple trees and falling leaves. He is a writer and hopes his ever growing flock of readers will make him a well-loved writer. Receiving reviews, encouragement or even a "hello" through his website, Twitter or on Amazon.com makes him very happy for at least an entire day.



