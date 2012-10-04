New Hot Report: Gay Matchmaker Exposes Facebook as a Culprit for Depression and Anxiety for Gay Men Between 40 and 65 - 'Facebook Is Bad for Single Gay Men,' Says Angelo

North Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- "Facebook may be the reason why you are depressed," says Paul Angelo, MHA, MBA, premier gay life coach and a gay matchmaker specializing in gay men over 40 looking for happiness and love. According to Angelo's new report, Facebook contributes to cognitive and psychological problems for men above the age of 40 and should be used with caution.



You can see the report on Angelo's website at http://www.PaulAngelo.com. The gay matchmaker offers multiple venues for gay coaching and gay matchmaking.



According to Angelo, while for younger college students Facebook usage can be a better alternative to watching TV and getting drunk, for those gay men who seek a fulfilling life, Facebook can contribute to depression and anxiety.



Angelo shares a story about Steve, a 49 year old gay single male who uses Facebook to talk about his daily activities, finding love and happiness. After several months of coaching, compared to other clients who do not use Facebook, Steve is behind on his goals and still feels anxious and mildly depressed. Paralyzed, addicted and avoidant (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avoidant_personality_disorder), Steve neglects to step into action towards a healthy social exchange and chooses Facebook as a substitute.



According to Angelo's report, Facebook offers an illusion of social belonging and social validation for those gay men who have low self esteem and an apprehension to social exposure. Because many anxiety and depression symptoms can be linked to the lack of a healthy social exposure, Facebook usage often is an indicator that a person has social dysfunction that in turn leads to depression and anxieties.



For those gay men who are shy, overweight or who lack confidence, Angelo recommends seeking a gay coach who can guide the client through establishing a solid foundation for life including social boundaries, social exposure, personal values and goals.



Gay matchmaking and gay life coaching programs offer a powerful alternative to Facebook and by coaching with Angelo, in less than 6 months, many clients find their lives transformed from social dysfunction into a circle of several close friends and an intimate partner.



Gay group coaching is an inexpensive alternative to individual coaching. For $297 a month, gay group coaching offers the client a healthy social exchange that leads to higher gay self-esteem and increased gay confidence.



About Gay Matchmaker and Gay Life Coach Paul Angelo MHA, MBA:



Paul Angelo combines the knowledge of psychology, persuasion and communication to help gay men over 40 leverage relationships to transform their lives.



Since starting in 2009, Angelo has taken on multiple clients that had previously seen no hope for a relationship and within 6 months found a partner and moved in together.



If you'd like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Paul Angelo please visit Paul's website at http://www.PaulAngelo.com.