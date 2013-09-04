Semarang, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- A new hotel in Semarang, Indonesia has already been established to provide amazing hotel services for residents and even travelers. Simpang Lima Residence Hotel is located at the central part of Semarang City. It is now a new attraction and serves as a good place to rest, relax and witness other special events. Semarang, Indonesia takes pride of this new structure that will add spice to the life of the residents.



There are many old Hotel Semarang City but Simpang Lima Residence will provide some of the most amazing offers to catch the attention of all tourists and locals. Since it is a newly established hotel, many people will certainly try to explore and experience being a part of its service. It is also surrounded by other public structures, so everything is convenient, safe and comfortable. Whatever the guests need and want, they can easily have them any time of the day.



Simpang Lima Residence is only one-minute walk away from Simpang Lima Central Business district and shopping center. From the shopping center, it consumes ten minutes only to reach the railway station and airport. The guests can also enjoy full access to the beauty of Asia and Old City (Kota Lama), Sam Poo Kong and Lawang Sewu. This new hotel is offering 36 rooms with minimalist architecture consisting of 26 deluxe rooms and ten standard rooms. When it comes to facilities, the guests can enjoy car rental, meeting room, business center, valet service, laundry service, 24 hours River View Café, taxi call, free shuttle to the railway station or airport, Wi-Fi internet access and free shuttle to Paragon Mall and Pandanaran Street.



Simpang Lima Residence Hotel is introduced to inform more people about the existence of this new hotel. They can now try the available services and see how it can make their moment unforgettable through the best touch of elegance in every aspect. The friendly and approachable staff will take charge of everything once the guest enters the lobby of the hotel. Semarang Hotel



Simpang Lima Residence offers another way to achieve peace of mind, privacy, and comfort in whatever way it pleases the guests. Through its complete facilities, they can make the locals and tourists keep coming back.



For more information, visit http://www.simpanglimaresidence.com/ . You may also book a room or inquire through email at reservation@simpanglimaresidence.com or contact them at +62-24-845-3949 (telephone no.) or +62-24-844-3756 (fax).