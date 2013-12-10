New How to Get Rid of Man Breasts Website Aims to Help Embarrassed Men

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- New website launched just days ago that aims to help a growing number of men address their embarrassing “Man Boob” condition.



A couple of gents from the US just released a brand new health related website a few days ago called howtolosemanboobshq.com.



Now, there is obviously nothing newsworthy in the release of yet another health focused website seeing as there are many published each day.



But this one in particular caught the interviewers eye because it seems to serve a highly misunderstood condition that many men will face in their lifetime. The condition in question is called Gynecomastia, or more commonly known as "Man Boobs." While this may sound funny, many men struggle with it both emotionally and physically.



Gynecomastia is the excessive enlargement of the glandular tissue in a man’s breast while pseudogynecomastia is when there is a buildup of fatty tissue on the male breast. This occurs due to an imbalance of estrogen (female hormones) and androgen (male hormones) found quite often in men. It can also occur from being overweight, current medical conditions and/or medications.



The interviewer caught up with one of the owners of the website, Sam. They asked Sam the reason behind the website and if he felt that putting something like this together was worth the time and effort.



Here's what Sam had to say:



Sam: “We put together this website for the pure intention of helping men find quality information in regards to how to lose man boobs. While the prognosis is not deemed harmful, man boobs can and usually are very embarrassing. They often occur during puberty when young men are already feeling vulnerable, but they are also seen quite commonly in older men as well. Regardless of age, they cause most men to feel very self-conscious about themselves.



Many men avoid looking to friends and family for help for fear of being ridiculed. For most, it's just too difficult to talk to anybody about such matters, which is why we have decided to put this website together.”



The interviewer continued to ask Sam a little more about the information provided at their website. His response:



Sam: “We decided to tackle that one burning question on the minds of most men with gynecomastia, which is: How to get rid of Man Breasts? We focus on treatment with natural methods, but also discuss other methods to give people the full scope of possible treatments available to them..



Having known many people who have suffered psychologically with this issue and knowing that there is a bunch of misinformation on the web, we decided to create this website to pose as a viable source for all information related to getting rid of gynecomastia. Plus, we hope that within time some of our readers might become contributors to strengthen the source even more.”



The interviewer concluded:



“If you're a guy that is quietly suffering from having man boobs and searching out answers, we highly recommend that you take a look at this site. On inspection, the site already has some great and informative content. If you are one of the many men out there suffering from the embarrassment of having man breasts, look no further and check out all the information you need at:

http://www.howtolosemanboobshq.com"



About Howtolosemanboobshq.com

Howtolosemanboobshq.com is a website that was put together with the intention of offering people as much information as possible on how to lose man boobs naturally. We also discuss surgical methods, medication and supplements, but focus on natural methods (i.e exercise and nutrition).



Contact info:

Angel Robles

742 E 33rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90011, United States

(323)235-5829