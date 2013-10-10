New Hybrid Plant Technology Producing Food, Fuel, and Electricity

Geneva, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Food, fuel, and electricity are some of the most desperately needed resources in poverty stricken areas of the world. Researchers have developed a Hybrid Plant that can produce all three of those resources in virtually any worldwide location. A cross between the common tobacco plant and several other plants, the Hybrid Plant produces seeds with high oil content for biofuel and protein-rich seed residue that is fed to livestock, which feeds people. The Hybrid Plant project is launching through a crowdfunding campaign ending October 28 at Indiegogo, visit igg.me/at/the-hybrid-plant.



Other biofuel crops – such as wheat, canola, and sugar cane – are used to create fuel for cars and trucks instead of being used for food. Businesses that grow biofuel crops are using land for profit that could otherwise be producing food, which leaves countries and their citizens in poverty and hunger. Unlike other biofuel crops, the Hybrid Plant is used to feed livestock, which in turn feeds people while simultaneously making fuel and electricity. “There is something fundamentally wrong with growing food and converting it into fuel while people are starving,” said Hybrid Plant Project Developer Peter Panayotou. “We wanted to develop a bio-mass crop that could produce fuel and food at the same time.”



Also unlike other biofuel crops that require special weather, irrigation, and pesticides, the Hybrid Plant can grow virtually anywhere without fertilizers or pesticides or need for irrigation. The Hybrid Plant has a short crop cycle, producing at least two crops cycles per year, and is unaffected by heat, humidity, and the amount of rainfall. “The heartiness of the Hybrid Plant makes it ideal for cultivation in developing countries even where they have poor soil or no electricity for irrigation,” said Mr. Panayotou. “In fact, the byproducts of the Hybrid Plant are used to locally produce free electricity.”



Although a scientific breakthrough like the Hybrid Plant could be sold for pure profit, instead the project developers intend for a significant portion of revenue to fund social programs, such as clean water, medical care, education, and maximum employment. “The Hybrid Plant project has an element that is rare and unique,” said Mr. Panayotou. “Our project is foremost a humanitarian effort.”



The Hybrid Plant’s crowdfunding campaign ending October 28 offers gifts to contributors based on giving amount starting with $10 USD. All amounts contributed give supporters the opportunity to name a hectare – similar to a name-a-star program – and receive “Must Have” free gifts retailing twice the contribution amount made, the gifts include reusable sticky screen cleaner wipes, metal foldable tablet stands, small and large capacity power banks, and an Android super tablet. . For more information or to give to the crowdfunding effort at Indiegogo ending October 28, visit igg.me/at/the-hybrid-plant.