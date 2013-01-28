New Identity Thief Movie Brings Attention to Identity Theft Problem

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Outside of Holly Wood, Identity theft is a serious matter, the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book shows that in 2011 there were 1.8 million complaints reporting some form of fraud- 15% being identity theft. Concerned consumers are usually at a loss as to what to do when fraud is found on credit reports or banking reports.



M&T Management, founded in February 2009, provides victims of identity theft, and similar fraud, assistance in getting their lives back on track. Credit reports are affected by fraudulent claims being opened which can trouble consumers for many years, possibly decades.



In the last 12 months over 200 victims have found solace by using M&T Management to fix errors on their credit reports due to fraudulent activity. M&T Management handles interacting with the various credit reporting agencies to remove records related to identity theft saving consumers time and money.



If you are a victim of identity theft contact M&T Management today and find out how their professionals can help resolve errors now.



About M&T Management Solutions

M&T Management Solutions provides identity theft assistance to victims of identity theft who need assistance in credit restoration. When your information has been compromised and fraudulent accounts have been opened, it can greatly affect your personal credit.



Contact:

Toll Free: (888) 994-3911

Fax: (704) 499-4133

Email:Management112@gmail.com



Sites referenced: http://ftc.gov/sentinel/reports/sentinel-annual-reports/sentinel-cy2011.pdf