New Improved EzPaycheck Payroll Software Helps GA Small Firms Battle the Recession

- New custom wage field to handle tips and commissions for service companies

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database backup and restore feature

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including State Disability Insurance tax.



“Small business owners have enough to do without having to manually calculate wages,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We created ezPaycheck to free up time for more important tasks and simplify the lives of business. The tedious chore of calculating payroll taxes no longer needs to be a concern for small business owners.”



EzPaycheck payroll software is designed to help keep small companies payroll operations running smoothly and efficiently. The user-friendly design make is ideal for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. However, even accountants like it because it is so flexible and supports unlimited accounts with one flat rate.



User can download and try this new version free for days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com, with no cost and no obligation. The free download includes all features of ezPaycheck payroll system, except tax form printing. For full, unlimited use customers must purchase a license key.



Additional features supported by this paycheck software include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Priced to be affordable for any size business, ezPaycheck 2012 is available for just $89 for new users or $59 for current customers of ezPaycheck 2011. To get more information about how halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software are helping small businesses achieve a faster and easier method of handling their payroll needs, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.