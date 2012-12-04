New Indie Music Promotion Guide "Your Band Is a Virus" Gets Released

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- A new independent musician’s marketing guide has been released with the intention of “cleaning up the music promotion game” according to Canadian author James Moore. The newly released “Your Band Is A Virus – Expanded Edition” by Independent Music Promotions http://www.indepedendentmusicpromotions.com founder James Moore was released on November 28, 2012. A follow up to the 2010 book, the new expanded edition is roughly double the size of it’s predecessor, boasting new promotion tactics aimed at helping independent artists work as their own publicists.



“The intention of the book is to completely wipe out many of the misconceptions musicians have when it comes to music marketing. I’m a music promoter without a fancy title. This book wasn’t written by an entertainment lawyer or a label CEO. I’m DIY and I write about what has worked for me over the last few years, and many of the ideas I’m happy to say just don’t get talked about anywhere else. It’s all straight talk and actionable advice, and I feel it’s the most valuable music promotion book available today. Musicians have the most trouble and confusion about generating press, so that’s what I mainly focus on. There’s a lot of misinformation and fantasy realities out there, so the intention is to inspire and bring some clarity to artists” says Moore.



“Your Band Is A Virus – Expanded Edition” covers topics such as properly reaching out to the music media and generating high amounts of reviews to building a freelance army, promoting music videos, hosting remix contests, embracing the free music model and embracing outsourcing to move your band forward as a business. The book also includes an industry insiders interview series featuring famed producer Stuart Epps (Led Zeppelin, Elton John), HIP Video Promo CEO Andy Gesner (HIP has worked with Johnny Cash, Bon Iver, Pearl Jam, Of Montreal), Justin Wayne of the Justin Wayne show, Katie O’Halloran of Ithinkiloveit.com and Crystal Lee of Vandala Concepts Magazine (http://www.vandalaconcepts.com).



“Your Band Is A Virus – Expanded Edition” is available at the links below: Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ADPGIXK



About Independent Music Promotions

Independent Music Promotions is, first and foremost, a music promotion/PR company. It was launched in 2010 by James Moore, author of the bestselling music marketing book “Your Band Is A Virus”. We promote high quality independent label and unsigned bands and artists spanning most genres, with a particular focus on music with depth. We promote full-length albums, EP’s, music videos, and the artist as a whole. We also offer guaranteed results, which is almost unheard of in PR.



