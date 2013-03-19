New Industrial Shredding Machine for Shredsec to Cope with Increased Demand for Secure Shredding

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- To cope with the increasing demand for their shredding services, Shredsec Ltd have taken delivery of a new industrial paper shredding machine.



"The Intimus 852 operates at Security Level 3 which shreds paper to a size of 3.8 x 40mm," says Philip James, Director at Shredsec, a shredding company covering East Anglia and London. "Most commercial shredding machines cut paper into strips which can be re-assembled, but the Intimus cross-cuts documents into confetti-sized pieces."



There are six standards for the security levels of shredders in accordance with DIN 32757, the European standard for paper shredder security. They start at DIN 1 which is the lowest level of shredding, and end at DIN 6 which is the highest level. “It is important to make sure that the level of paper shredding is appropriate to the kind of document you are seeking to destroy,” says James. “People assume that the material output from their strip-cut shredders is safe – but the reality is that data can be extracted relatively easily.”



The Initimus 852 also handles paperclips, staples, disks and credit cards. "Our customers don't need to worry about sorting their material before collection," added James.



Shredsec Ltd is licensed by the UK Environment Agency as an Upper Tier Carrier; license number CB/FE5453FN.



About Shredsec

Shredsec provides secure shredding services to organisations and individuals throughout East Anglia. Based in Suffolk, the company’s specialist document shredding solutions are designed to meet every confidential waste disposal requirement. Visit www.shredsec.com or follow us on Twitter @Shredsec_Ltd



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Angel

Email: help@shredsec.com

Address: Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Web: http://shredsec.com