New Industry Analysis: Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market, 2012-2018

All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research Description

1.2 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market, By Application

Chapter 5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market, By Geography



The report comprises of forecast and analysis for the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market on a global and regional level. The demand forecast is done based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2011 to 2018. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the ABS market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the ABS market at a global and regional level.



To give the users of this report a holistic view on the ABS market, we have included a detailed raw material analysis along with the value chain. To understand the competitive intensity in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the ABS market has also been included. Additionally, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a conclusive view on the ABS market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2011 to 2018. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). There is further demand segmentation for countries like the U.S., Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. This segment includes the demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.



The report includes a complete competitive landscape including the market share and company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include LG Chemicals, Chi Mei Corporation, Styrolution, Formosa Plastic Company, Asahi Kasei, KKPC, SABIC and Styron among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



The global ABS market has been segmented by various applications described below;



ABS Market, by Application

Appliances

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Consumer

Construction

Others

Application split estimate and forecast has been provided for the following regions:



ABS Market, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Italy

China



Rest of Asia

India

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Rest of the World (RoW)



The analysis and research would help ABS manufacturers, policy makers and dealers make informed decision about demand estimation, manufacturing, production capacity and marketing.



