New Industry Analysis: U.S. Specialty Printing Consumables Market 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 U.S. SPECIALTY PRINTING CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 U.S. SPECIALTY PRINTING CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE (KEY MARKET PLAYERS)



Toners, inks, specialty substrate and chemicals are the most common form of printing consumables, used in offices and for commercial purpose. Due to their extensive use in business activity, the condition of economy has a large impact on their consumption. The improving economy of the region would directly result in increased demand for these products resulting in higher revenues from the market.



The report analyses forecast, and estimates the U.S. consumption of these specialty printing consumables in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2018. The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the specialty printing consumables market, along with the opportunities in the future. In addition, the report explains the impact of the drivers and restraints on the market over the forecast period. For better understanding of consumption of these products, a detailed description of the various printing methods has also been included.



The specialty printing consumables market has been segregated based on the product type including toners, inks, specialty substrate and chemicals. Each of these segments has been analyzed based on current and future market scenarios and forecast has been made for the period from 2012 to 2018. These products are used in offices, and for commercial, consumer and packaging application. The study analyses and estimates the market based on these applications in terms of revenue.



The report includes competitive landscape of major market players who have been profiled based on their supplying capacity and net sales. The market players are also profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of specialty printing consumables.



Specialty Printing Consumables market, by product type

Toner

Ink

Specialty Substrate

Chemicals

The report further analyzes and estimates the consumption (revenue) of the above mentioned products based on the various application types:



Office and professional application

Commercial printing and publishing application

Other application (packaging and consumer)



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow specialty printing consumable suppliers, lawmakers, large retailers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and thus gain competitive advantage.



