New Industry Forecast: Global SOA Applications Middleware Market to 2016

SOA supports on demand systems providing scale to meet the needs of users. As cloud markets evolve and users only pay for the capacity they use., SOA becomes a significant aspect of all markets going forward. SOA strategies relate to providing a middleware to manage different application access in ways that position software with a more flexible capability. The 2010 SOA study has 650 pages, 206 tables and figures.



SOA is positioned to provide application middleware. Services can be launched from applications as web services or internal enterprise network services to provide middleware for applications. SOA governance and repositories are the fundamental features and functions provided by SOA software.



Software middleware accesses APIs which are the mechanisms for extracting data from applications, typically used originally for printing information from an application, but in the Internet era, for electronic communications of data from an application.



SOA middleware provides access to applications. The transport layer used by the Internet HTTP, HTTPS, and Java message service JMS is being upgraded in many cases to message services that are MQ based from several vendors, offering mission critical transport.



SOA can leverage the Internet and Internet-based standards. A business-tobusiness Applications Middleware based on a SOA approach has the potential to dramatically increase automated process between partners. SOA can simplify the way companies communicate with partners and customers. Benefits of SOA relate to more effective integration with business partners, better supply chain collaboration, increased global sourcing and more effective use of external service providers.



Systems provide security, response time, and service availability. SaaS software as a service application is widely known by the salesforce.com computing model illustrates. Business applications and computing models have matured and adoption has become an issue for every IT department. Platform as a service (PaaS) and Applications Middleware as a service (IaaS) have joined SaaS as compelling aspects of cloud computing applications and Applications Middleware services.



An organization’s application development team and the application portfolio need to be managed using SOA. IT is generally managed on an application by application basis. SOA is a major component of that application management piece. Applications represent a major source of IT value and are a large IT cost component.



SOA markets at $3.5 billion in 2009 are anticipated to reach 8.2 billion by 2016. Market growth is a result of demand for automated business process that permits flexibility in response to changing business conditions. SOA provides this as application middleware that permits IT to manage change.



