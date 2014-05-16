New Inflatable Toys Now Available at Super Fun Stuff

Blackpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Super Fun Stuff recently announced that a new series of musical inflatable toys are available at their official website, and this new inflatable toy line is in addition to the other novelty items and toys that can be purchased on their site.



According to a company spokesperson, the addition of these items along with their other popular toys like inflatable animals are in line with the company’s goal of supplying affordable and high quality novelty toys, fancy dresses and other toys for children. Super Fun Stuff began in 2008 by trading stuff on eBay but it expanded rapidly and set up its own website where rubber ducks, inflatable butterflies and inflatable instruments are available.



To help first time buyers navigate the site, Super Fun Stuff announced they have redesigned their website so that their bestsellers and featured products like party inflatables are right on the homepage so that, according to the company, anyone who visits the site will quickly find what they are looking for. Furthermore, the website now has a table detailing how much you can save by ordering in bulk, a very useful service for shoppers.



Super Fun Stuff also disclosed in a press statement that aside from their popular toy weapons, other items like the Clown Fish Inflatable, elephant hammer inflatable and a whole line of balls and games are available for ordering. Among the featured products on the balls and games line are American footballs, stress balls, beach basketballs and more.



About Super Fun Stuff

Super Fun Stuff is an online retailer specializing in inflatable and novelty toys. Since it began as a small store on eBay in 2008, Super Fun Stuff has evolved and become one of the UK’s most trusted retailers, earning a solid reputation for its high quality products, affordable prices and quick deliveries.



Contact Details:

Cory Y. Johnson

80 Caerfai Bay Road

TEFFONT EVIAS

SP3 5GP